Trapped man rescued after Hamilton, Ont. house explodes
This aerial shot shows the extent of the damage after a house exploded in Hamilton, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
A man who was trapped inside a Hamilton, Ont. house after it suddenly exploded Tuesday afternoon has been brought to safety.
Hamilton Police confirmed that the man was rescued from the home on Gibson Ave. by emergency officials.
The man was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Photos from the scene show insulation, a refrigerator and furniture scattered across the property. The second floor of the home appears to have slumped in on itself and is leaning against an adjacent building.
The cause of the blast is unclear.
