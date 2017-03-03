

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





The driver of a tractor trailer spent about two days trapped in the cab of his vehicle after losing control on a stretch of highway and rolling down a 20-metre embankment near Hope, B.C.

As emergency responders worked to free the man the wreckage on Thursday, he said that he had been pinned behind the wheel since Feb. 28. He was rushed to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Hope is located approximately 150 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Search and rescue crews worked for more than eight hours to free the man, dismantling the truck while making sure the vehicle did not tumble down the steep incline with the driver still inside.

“I’ve been on highway patrol for the last nine years. I’ve seen many, many crashes of this nature,” Cst. James Halliday with Fraser Valley Traffic Services told CTV Vancouver. “This is the most complex one I've seen where we had to extricate someone.”

The driver was finally dislodged from the truck at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday night. The man is said to have remained conscious and alert during the rescue.

“(There is) some concern for his lower body based on the fact that he has been pinned in the fetal position for the last two days,” said Halliday.

Tow truck driver Jamie Davis said about 25 people participated in the harrowing rescue effort.

“I’ve been in Hope for over 14 years, and I think there was only one other extraction as technical as this one. This ranks up there with the toughest jobs,” he said.

