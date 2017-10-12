

The Canadian Press





BELLEDUNE, N.B. -- The Transportation Safety Board says a large bulk carrier that became stuck on a shoal in New Brunswick has been freed.

Pierre Murray, the agency's regional manager of marine operations, says two tugs pushed the 229-metre SBI Carioca off the shallow shoal in Belledune late Wednesday night after the tide came in.

He says none of the 23 crew members were injured and that the vessel was not taking on water or leaking anything into the harbour after it ran aground on the muddy bottom at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The ship is carrying 65,000 tonnes of petcoke -- a coal-like byproduct of the oil refining process.

Two investigators were scene and planned to talk to crew about the incident, which Murray says occurred in an area that has a gradual slope from shore and is well marked.

The ship says it is flagged to the Marshall Islands and was travelling in the Gulf of St. Lawrence from Norfolk, Va.