Transportation Safety Board investigates plane crash southwest of Winnipeg
An investigator with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed all three people on board have died.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 10, 2017 10:22AM EST
SANFORD, Man. - The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed investigators to the site of a plane crash southwest of Winnipeg.
The board says in a news release that the crash site is near Brunkild, but did not have any other information.
TSB spokeswoman Julie Leroux says two investigators are travelling to the site, but she did not have information on whether there were fatalities.
The RCMP has not returned calls.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Syrian student, embraced by Canada, opts for U.S. after Trump order halted
- Manitoba border town 'reassured' by plan to deal with influx of asylum seekers
- RCMP says it plans to review sexual assault cases from last year
- Transportation Safety Board investigates plane crash southwest of Winnipeg
- Toronto police won't march in Pride parade, chief says