

The Canadian Press





SANFORD, Man. - The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed investigators to the site of a plane crash southwest of Winnipeg.

The board says in a news release that the crash site is near Brunkild, but did not have any other information.

TSB spokeswoman Julie Leroux says two investigators are travelling to the site, but she did not have information on whether there were fatalities.

The RCMP has not returned calls.