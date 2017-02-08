

The Canadian Press





LAKE LOUISE, Alta. -- The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened after an avalanche rolled across the road in southeastern British Columbia.

The slide happened on Mount Stephen in Yoho National Park early Wednesday and officials say there were no injuries.

A statement from Parks Canada says all vehicles and drivers in the vicinity were safely turned around.

The highway was closed in both directions from Field to Alberta for several hours before it reopened.

But the Transportation Ministry says a winter storm that was expected to bring heavy snow to the area meant it was possible the road could be closed again.

Its advisory says avalanche control was likely and travellers were encouraged to drive with caution.

Field fire Chief Jamieson Harbottle said no vehicles were hit by Wednesday's early morning slide.

"There was one truck that tried to drive through the debris, but there was no one involved in the avalanche."