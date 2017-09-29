

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Southern Ontario experienced some unusual summer-like heat this September, but was it warm enough for an alligator to take up residence in the area?

A town located just north of Toronto alerted residents of a “possible sighting of an alligator/crocodile” in one of the neighbourhood ponds.

The Town of Richmond Hill sent the cautionary letters to anyone living near the Mill Pond, situated on Mill Street, between Bathurst and Yonge, on Wednesday. The quaint pond and adjacent park are popular destinations for families living in the residential neighbourhood.

In one case, Richmond Hill staff sent a letter to a home that backs onto the pond advising the occupants to keep any pets out of their yard because they don’t have a rear fence.

Town officials reassured recipients of the letter that around-the-clock security had been arranged for the region. As of Thursday afternoon, Richmond Hill staff called off the search for the possible alligator or crocodile.

One staffer told local media that search teams had been “very thorough” in their investigation and they discovered no evidence suggesting this type of reptile had been in the area.

There were no reports of alligator or crocodile-related injuries.

With files from CTV Toronto