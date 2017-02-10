

The Canadian Press





Schools were closed for the day and travel was hampered in much of Atlantic Canada today due to a fast-moving and powerful winter storm that blew in from the United States on Thursday night.

Environment Canada had issued multiple snow, storm surge and wind warnings, saying many areas of Nova Scotia could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour and snowfall amounts of 40 cm.

By early this morning, however, several storm warnings had been lifted, including those covering the Halifax area and the southern half of the province.

P.E.I saw about 15 cm of snow and was under a winter storm warning, while parts of eastern and southern New Brunswick got hit with about 20 cm of snow.

The system was on a track to move across Cape Breton early today, where warnings said winds could gust to 100 km/h before diminishing later in the day.

But even with the snow easing off in many areas, road travel was expected to remain hazardous and flights to and from Halifax were being affected by the storm.