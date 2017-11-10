Torso found at Oshawa lakefront ID'd as missing woman
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 12:29AM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. - Durham Region police say DNA tests have confirmed the identity of a torso found at the Oshawa lakefront.
Eighteen-year-old Rori Hache of Oshawa had been reported missing by her family and was last seen on Aug. 29.
A fisherman discovered the torso of a woman floating in the water near the Oshawa Harbour on Sept. 11.
Investigators say they would like to speak to anyone who had contact with Hache prior to the day her torso was discovered.
Her death is the eighth homicide this year in Durham Region.
