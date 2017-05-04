

The Canadian Press





MILTON, Ont. -- A Toronto woman charged after giving water to pigs on a truck headed to slaughter has been cleared of mischief.

Justice David Harris says he is not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Anita Krajnc wilfully interfered with a farmer's property in the incident.

Krajnc, an activist with the group Toronto Pig Save, had pleaded not guilty although she admitted that she gave water to the pigs.

One of Krajnc's lawyers has said Krajnc was acting in the public good and was therefore not breaking the law.

But the Crown argued that the pigs were the property of a farmer, and Krajnc was interfering with his property when she gave them water.

Court has heard that on June 22, 2015, Krajnc was dumping liquid from a water bottle into a truck carrying pigs in Burlington, Ont., as the vehicle approached the Fearmans Pork slaughterhouse.