

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Air Canada flight from Toronto to London, England was forced to make a stop in Ireland due to a passenger medical emergency Saturday evening.

Air Canada has confirmed the 10-year-old child has died.

Carrying 230 passengers, flight AC 868 landed at Ireland’s Shannon Airport shortly after 7:30pm local time on Saturday. The Boeing 787-8 was met by an ambulance and the female passenger was transferred to a nearby hospital, an airport spokesperson told CTV News. The flight resumed its journey and arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport shortly before 9:30pm local time.

Two medical professionals, a doctor and a nurse, on the plane assisted the child prior to the landing, an Air Canada spokesperson said, but they were unable to save her.

