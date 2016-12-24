Toronto to London flight diverted to Ireland; 10-year-old passenger dead
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:31PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 10:02PM EST
An Air Canada flight from Toronto to London, England was forced to make a stop in Ireland due to a passenger medical emergency Saturday evening.
Air Canada has confirmed the 10-year-old child has died.
Carrying 230 passengers, flight AC 868 landed at Ireland’s Shannon Airport shortly after 7:30pm local time on Saturday. The Boeing 787-8 was met by an ambulance and the female passenger was transferred to a nearby hospital, an airport spokesperson told CTV News. The flight resumed its journey and arrived at London’s Heathrow Airport shortly before 9:30pm local time.
Two medical professionals, a doctor and a nurse, on the plane assisted the child prior to the landing, an Air Canada spokesperson said, but they were unable to save her.
More to come…
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Edmonton mother charged with second-degree murder of adult daughter
- Elderly woman found dead in Toronto house fire
- This Calgary great-grandmother is empowering women by teaching them to sew
- Animal welfare groups step in after 600 rats removed from North Bay, Ont. apartment
- No winning ticket for Friday's $60M Lotto Max jackpot