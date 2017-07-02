

CTVNews.ca Staff





A woman is making an emotional plea for the return of her therapy dog that was stolen in Toronto early Sunday, after Canada Day celebrations.

Ashley Victoria Martineau says she and her dog Princess stopped by a McDonald’s to grab a coffee after watching fireworks at around 2 a.m. in the city’s west end. The 28-year-old tied her registered therapy dog to the railing outside before heading in.

According to Martineau, she waited about 10 minutes inside the fast food restaurant before heading outside to check on her dog. Martineau said when she went to look, the teacup Chihuahua was gone, except for the pink leash still tied to the railing.

“She has been with me for five years,” Martineau said in an interview on Sunday. “I love her so dearly, I miss her.”

Martineau said she originally rescued Princess five years ago when the dog was almost run over by a bus. She then had Princess registered as a therapy dog to help with her post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

“She helps with relieving stress and preventing my tremors,” Martineau said.

According to Toronto police, the six-year-old dog is 6 pounds, with medium-brown hair and blonde stripes. The dog was also wearing a pink body harness.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dog to come forward.