

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's largest school board is blocking those using its Wi-Fi from accessing Snapchat, Instagram and Netflix, which it says are bogging down the network.

The Toronto District School Board says the social media apps and movie streaming site account for 20 per cent of the network's daily activity.

As a result, the school board says key tasks such as attendance, registration and report cards have become nearly impossible to complete.

The board says the move is temporary and regular Wi-Fi access is expected to resume in the fall.

It says work will begin shortly to equip all schools with newer and faster network access.