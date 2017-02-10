

The Canadian Press





Toronto's police chief said Friday his force will not participate in this year's Pride parade, pointing to divisions within the LGBTQ community as a reason for his decision.

Chief Mark Saunders said the move "will have no impact" on the force's ongoing outreach to LGBTQ communities.

"We understand the LGBTQ communities are divided," he said in a statement. "To enable those differences to be addressed, I have decided the Toronto Police Service will not participate, this year, in the Pride parade."

The city's Pride parade last summer was interrupted by a protest from Black Lives Matter and only resumed when Pride Toronto's then-executive director Matthieu Chantelois signed a list of demands put forth by the group that included a ban on police floats in future parades.

Chantelois later said he only agreed to the demands in order to get the parade moving again.

Last month, members voted at a Pride Toronto's annual general meeting to adopt the Black Lives Matter demands, including the banning of police floats from Pride marches and parades.

Saunders said Friday that Toronto police would continue to develop respectful relationships with trans and racialized communities.

He also promised to sit down with "any group who feels marginalized, who comes to the table with ideas on how to make things better."

Toronto police will still continue to hold its annual Pride reception, Saunders said.

The chief's decision comes just days after Halifax's police force said it would not participate in that city's Pride parade this year.

Halifax Regional Police said the decision was made after several months of discussions with Halifax Pride, and took into consideration the "national debate" about police involvement in such events.

The local police chief cited Toronto specifically as an example of a city where there had been concerns about police presence in pride parades.