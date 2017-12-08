

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss their investigation into a series of disappearances and deaths in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.

The neighbourhood has been on edge for months after two men went missing and two women were found dead in the area. Three other men has also disappeared from the area in recent years.

At Friday morning’s news conference, investigators say they will update the public about four “separate” investigations:

the murder of 22-year-old Tess Richey

the death of 27-year-old transgender woman Alloura Wells

the disappearance of Andrew Kinsman

and the disappearance of Selim Esen.

It’s unclear why police will be updating the four cases at the same news conference.

Richey went missing around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25 after leaving a bar. Her body was found three days later in an alleyway behind a building under renovation -- metres from where police said she was last seen. An autopsy revealed she had died from neck compressions.

Richey’s family told CTV Toronto that it was her own mother who discovered Richey’s body, not police. The case is now the subject of a police professional standards unit investigation.

Wells went missing in July and her body was found in August. Her father told CP24 earlier this year that Wells was homeless and engaged in sex work. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

The April disappearance of Esen, 44, and the June disappearance of Kinsman, 49, have also caused concern among the local LGBTQ community. Police announced in August they had assigned a task force of officers to look into the case, calling the investigation Project Prism.

Earlier this week, police said Esen and Kinsman had been active on online dating apps prior to their disappearance. They warned users of apps such as Tinder or Grindr to make safety top-of-mind at all times when using such apps. They suggested meeting dates in a safe space and informing others of meet-up plans.

A separate task force, Project Houston, has also been looking into the disappearances of three other individuals reported missing from the area over the last several years: