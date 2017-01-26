Toronto police to issue report on ways to modernize force
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders speaks during a press conference in response to verdict in Forcillo trial in Toronto on Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 4:30AM EST
Toronto police are set to release a report today on ways to modernize the force.
The service's Transformational Task Force is set to table the document - called "Action Plan: The Way Forward " - with the Toronto Police Services Board at a meeting this afternoon.
The task force began its work last February and is expected to put forward a multi-year plan to strengthen the service.
The report is expected to include plans for facilities, information technology and resources, as well as performance objectives.
It is also expected to address the human resource, technology and other investments that will be required to support its recommendations.