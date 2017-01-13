Toronto police solve cold case dating back to 1983; but suspect died in 2001
Homicide victim Graham Hugh Pearce, who was found dead in 1983, is shown in this handout photo. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 12:56PM EST
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto say they've solved a homicide cold case that dates back more than three decades.
They say the body of Graham Hugh Pearce of Toronto was found in a west-end apartment on March 20, 1983, and it was determined the 36-year-old bled to death from a stab wound.
Police say homicide investigators reviewed the case and identified a person of interest.
However, they say the person of interest died in 2001, but would have been arrested and charged if he was alive today.
Investigators say the suspect will not be identified and they consider the case resolved.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Environmental group finds mercury in soil upstream from Grassy Narrows community
- Two N.S. pharmacists reprimanded, suspended over prescription error deaths
- Halifax considers specialized rat team as rodent population explodes
- 'She's a monster': Families react at former nurse's court appearance
- Toronto police solve cold case dating back to 1983; but suspect died in 2001