

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are looking for three suspects involved in the brutal beating of a father and son at an illegal gambling house, where the father was struck in the head by a machete in an attack caught on camera.

The 52-year-old father was hospitalized after the attack, which occurred on Sept. 18 at about 8:15 p.m. at a plaza near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue in Toronto.

Deleted security footage that has since been recovered shows four suspects beating the 27-year-old son until he was rendered unconscious, before dragging him down the hall and beating him again, this time with flashlights and a shovel. The man’s father eventually enters the fray with a machete in hand, but the suspects take it from him and strike him in the head with it.

“His skull was not fractured,” Det. Andrew Lipkus told CTV Toronto. “He suffered a brain bleed and he was in critical care for at least a week.”

Police have arrested one man in connection with the beating.

Keko Kapo of Ajax, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.

Three other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident.

Ronaldo Abraham, 30, is described as a black male standing approximately five-foot-nine and weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for Anthony Clarke, 28, who is described as a five-foot-nine black male weighting approximately 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Additionally, police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a third black male suspect whose face appears in the security footage.

Investigators are also looking to speak with an Asian male who was seen on camera entering the house armed with a hatchet.

Lipkus says the gambling house has been shut down since the incident.

“There are a significant amount of gaming houses in the city,” he said, adding that they often go unnoticed until violent incidents such as this one occur.

“The exact number, I don’t know, but they obviously pose a risk to public safety.”