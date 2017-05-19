Toronto police searching for missing 11-month-old
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 11:13AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 19, 2017 1:28PM EDT
Toronto police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-month-old boy who may be with his mother.
Police said Friday they are concerned for the safety of Chevon St. Louis-Patterson Junior and his 23-year-old mother, Kayla St. Louis.
The child was last seen on May 18, near the Allen Road and Sheppard Avenue West area of North York. He is described as 2-feet tall, 20 lbs., with short curly blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing blue-and-white pinstripe overall shorts and blue Converse running shoes.
The boy’s mother, Kayla, is described as 5-foot-2, heavy-set, with blue-and-grey eyes, and wearing her tinted red hair in a high pony tail. She was last seen wearing a navy jean jacket and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
