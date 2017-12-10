

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police have released photos of a male they’re looking to identify in connection with the death of 22-year-old Tess Richey.

Her body was found by her mother in an alleyway days after she was reported missing from the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Police said Friday they believe Richey may have met her killer near a hotdog stand at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25, outside a bar where she and a friend had spent the evening.

That was the last time Richey was seen alive. Police have said she died from neck compression.

On Sunday, Toronto police said it’s believed Richey was in the company of an unknown male when her friend departed.

Police released photos on Sunday of a man they’re looking to identify as part of the investigation. He is described as a slim, white male with dark hair, a dark jacket and light-coloured pants.

He can be seen holding an object wrapped in tinfoil and appears to be walking with a shorter person who is also holding something.

Richey’s body was found near a construction site three days after she disappeared by her mother, who had come down from North Bay to look for her.

Police held a news conference Friday to say they do not believe Richey’s death is in any way related to the disappearances of several men from the area in recent years.

Andrew Kinsman, 49, and Selim Esen, 44, both disappeared over the summer, sparking fears that there might be some connection between the incidents. A task force is investigating both cases, but police have said there is no evidence to suggest they are linked.

Police issued a warning earlier in the week about the use of online dating apps in Toronto’s LGBT-friendly Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

Police are also looking into their response to the initial disappearance report.