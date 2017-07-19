Toronto police looking for man who allegedly left puppy in trash can
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:58AM EDT
Toronto police are looking for a man suspected of leaving a puppy in a garbage can at a shopping centre last week.
They say the alleged incident happened on July 11, when a man was seen on security footage walking toward a plaza, where he discarded a dark bag into a trash can.
Investigators say the man made a few stops inside the plaza, then exited through the same doors where he entered.
They say that a few moments later, a concerned citizen heard yelps coming from inside the garbage can.
Police say the bystander discovered sealed plastic bags that he ripped open to find a three-month-old puppy.
They say the puppy was immediately taken to a nearby vet.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.
