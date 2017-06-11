Toronto police investigate homicide after body found in vehicle driver's seat
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 11, 2017 10:36AM EDT
TORONTO -- Police in Toronto are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle.
Investigators say they were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.
The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified.
Investigators say they believe there was a passenger in the victim's vehicle at the time of the shooting, who fled before police arrived at the scene.
Police believe this person witnessed the shooting, and it's not known if they were injured.
Investigators are asking that person, and any other witnesses, to come forward.
