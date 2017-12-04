

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say its professional standards unit is now looking into how investigators handled the case of a young woman who was found dead last week after going missing.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash told CP24 Monday that there are “questions” surrounding how the investigation into the disappearance of Tess Richey, 22, was carried out.

“We will have to see where that goes but we do have some questions about how the initial aspect of the investigation was handled,” Pugash said, without elaborating.

Richey went missing in the downtown Toronto area of Church and Wellesley streets around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25. Her sisters reported her missing later that day.

Richey’s body was located four days later outside a construction site just a few doors away from where she went missing. One of Richey’s sisters told a North Bay, Ont., newspaper that it was their mother who found Richey’s body.

Police announced Friday that homicide investigators had taken over the investigation after an autopsy revealed that Richey had died from neck compression.

On Sunday, police appealed for information about a man who was seen with Richey in the early morning hours of Nov. 25.

He has been described as a white male with a slim build. He is believed to be between 5’7 and 6 feet tall and had short, light-coloured hair.