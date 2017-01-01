

CTVNews.ca Staff





A fire that broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day tore through a mansion under construction in a north Toronto neighbourhood, causing severe damage to the home estimated to cost at least $8 million after completion.

Toronto firefighters say the inside of the North York home was completely destroyed in the blaze, and it took at least 80 firefighters to quell the inferno.

No one was inside when the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Gary Turner said.

The home, located near Bayview Avenue south of Highway 401, was in the midst of construction and was estimated to cost between $8 to $10 million once built.

Turner said the interior of the home was gutted by the flames, and that the outside walls were damaged to the point that they were unsafe to be near.

It took about two hours for the fire to be put out, Turner said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

With files from CTV Toronto