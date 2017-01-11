

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Toronto’s upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood that caused damage pegged at an estimated $500,000.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Park Lane Circle at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Strong wind fanned the flames as the fire spread throughout the home.

A total of 17 emergency trucks and 80 firefighters were called to the scene.

One person who was inside the home was able to get out unharmed. There were no injuries.

The initial damage estimate is pegged at $500,000, but investigators say that number could rise.