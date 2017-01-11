Toronto mansion fire causes estimated $500,000 in damage
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 10:19AM EST
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Toronto’s upscale Bridle Path neighbourhood that caused damage pegged at an estimated $500,000.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Park Lane Circle at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Strong wind fanned the flames as the fire spread throughout the home.
A total of 17 emergency trucks and 80 firefighters were called to the scene.
One person who was inside the home was able to get out unharmed. There were no injuries.
The initial damage estimate is pegged at $500,000, but investigators say that number could rise.
