Toronto man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy, 36, is shown in this Toronto police handout.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 1:07PM EST
Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police said in a news release Friday that Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy, 36, is wanted for being unlawfully at large after leaving a Toronto courthouse in the city’s east end.
Const. David Hopkinson said Sutharamoorthy was released due to a clerical error.
He is described as 5-foot-10, with a medium build and short black hair.
Police said in the news release that the 36-year-old is “known to be violent and dangerous” and if spotted, should not be approached.
Anyone with information are being asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
