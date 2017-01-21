

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said in a news release Friday that Lingathasan Suntharamoorthy, 36, is wanted for being unlawfully at large after leaving a Toronto courthouse in the city’s east end.

Const. David Hopkinson said Sutharamoorthy was released due to a clerical error.

He is described as 5-foot-10, with a medium build and short black hair.

Police said in the news release that the 36-year-old is “known to be violent and dangerous” and if spotted, should not be approached.

Anyone with information are being asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).