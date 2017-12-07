

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto man accused of misrepresenting himself as a cop on social media and asking people for money has been charged with impersonating a police officer.

York Regional Police allege that Di (Jason) Yu, 32, was posting pictures of himself in a police uniform, as well as images of police equipment.

The investigation began after police received a report on Nov. 18, about a man posing as a YRP officer and asking people he had befriended on social media for money.

Yu was arrested on Wednesday and a search warrant was executed at his Scarborough residence. He was charged with two counts of "personating a peace officer," according to a police news release. The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators have released an image that the accused allegedly sent to people on social media and are asking anyone who may have had contact with him to contact 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.