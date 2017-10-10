

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police say they have charged a suspect with two counts of attempted murder after two children were struck on their heads with a hammer and choked.

Police say the suspect, 53, was home with the two children, who were both under 10. Police say they responded to the incident near Jane St. and Steeles Ave. on Saturday afternoon.

“Both children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” according to the Toronto Police Service press release. “They were both treated and are expected to make a full recovery.”

To protect the identity of the children, police say they are not releasing the man’s name. He has been charged with: