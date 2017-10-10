Toronto man charged after 2 children struck with hammers, choked: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 6:26PM EDT
Toronto police say they have charged a suspect with two counts of attempted murder after two children were struck on their heads with a hammer and choked.
Police say the suspect, 53, was home with the two children, who were both under 10. Police say they responded to the incident near Jane St. and Steeles Ave. on Saturday afternoon.
“Both children were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” according to the Toronto Police Service press release. “They were both treated and are expected to make a full recovery.”
To protect the identity of the children, police say they are not releasing the man’s name. He has been charged with:
- two counts of attempted murder
- two counts of assault with a weapon
- two counts of overcoming resistance by choke or suffocation
- possession of a weapon
- two counts of uttering threats
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Toronto man charged after 2 children struck with hammers, choked: police
- Male, female suspects in custody in quadruple southern Alberta homicide
- Snowflake photographer designs new $20 coin for Royal Canadian Mint
- Parents threaten injunction against Montreal safe injection site near school
- Thompson Rivers University VP died of accidental overdose, family says