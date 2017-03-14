

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto man found guilty of sexual assault is seeking a new trial, alleging the judge who oversaw his case was biased against him and intent on making a broader statement about sexual violence.

Mustafa Ururyar is appealing his July 2016 conviction in the sexual assault of Mandi Gray, a fellow PhD student at York University with whom he had a casual relationship.

His appeal, which is set to be heard in a Toronto court today, also challenges an order that he give Gray -- who has waived the standard publication ban on the identity of complainants in sexual assault cases -- $8,000 to help cover her legal fees.

In court documents filed ahead of the hearing, Ururyar's lawyers allege the trial judge "displayed a reasonable apprehension of bias in favour of the complainant," saying Justice Marvin Zuker had decided on a sentence before hearing submissions on the matter.

The Crown, meanwhile, says the defence had no complaints about the judge's behaviour during the trial and only raised concerns about a possible bias once their client was found guilty.

In his ruling, Zuker spoke out against what he called "the myths of rape," specifically stereotypes that affect how those who experience sexual assault are perceived.