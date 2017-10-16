Toronto Hydro restoring power after winds leave 25,000 in the dark
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 8:45AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 16, 2017 8:46AM EDT
Toronto Hydro says power is being restored after strong winds left more than 25,000 people in the dark on Sunday.
Wind gusts of more than 70 kilometres per hour knocked down power lines and tree branches in the afternoon and evening, leaving crews scrambling to make repairs.
Toronto Hydro says some restoration was delayed because different crews were needed to address the downed power lines and trees.
By early Monday morning, 650 people were still without power.
Toronto Hydro says crews will continue working throughout the day Monday.
