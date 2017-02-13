Toronto bar apologizes for 'disgusting' sign, blames rogue employee
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 11:14AM EST
TORONTO - A downtown Toronto bar has issued a public apology after displaying a sign that was denounced online as promoting sexual assault.
Photos began circulating on social media on Sunday of a sign inside the venue that included the words "no means yes."
Management for the bar Locals Only then posted on Facebook that they were "deeply saddened, shocked and appalled" that an unsupervised staff member made the sign, which they described as "disgusting, derogatory and insensitive towards a serious issue."
In the statement, management said the employee would be fired and remaining staff would undergo further training on appropriate workplace practices.
They also said the bar takes "extreme measures" to ensure patrons' safety.
But many online called for the bar to be shut down and questioned the sincerity of the apology, posting photos that allegedly showed the bar's previous signs bearing similar messages.
The bar's management did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
