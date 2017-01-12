When you’re a public organization with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, chances are you’re going to receive a few less-than-kind tweets.

York Regional Police, a law enforcement agency north of Toronto, released a video of its officers reading mean tweets online. It has since been retweeted hundreds of times since it was posted Thursday.

The comments range from crude to downright absurd.

In one, Const. Laura Nicolle reads: “@yrp Hope yall wages get cut so hard y’all can’t even afford a happy meal 4 ya kids [sic].”

Someone else asks, “Why are 90% of you bald?! Hair is good, grow that ****.”

Another tweeter lashed out at the police force after learning the timing of the annual Santa Claus parade.

“Re open major mack! The **** are you doing a santa clause parade in November?!?!?!?!??!?”

Staff Sergeant Wallace Gossen responds, “Well, that is when most of them are.”

Check out the full video above. (Warning: plenty of lewd remarks are bleeped.)