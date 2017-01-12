Toronto-area police officers read mean tweets
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:40PM EST
When you’re a public organization with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter, chances are you’re going to receive a few less-than-kind tweets.
York Regional Police, a law enforcement agency north of Toronto, released a video of its officers reading mean tweets online. It has since been retweeted hundreds of times since it was posted Thursday.
Not surprisingly, cops receive #MeanTweets too. Especially when you have over 100K followers. Thought we'd share a few sent to @YRP pic.twitter.com/VCnLWhM13l— York Regional Police (@YRP) January 12, 2017
The comments range from crude to downright absurd.
In one, Const. Laura Nicolle reads: “@yrp Hope yall wages get cut so hard y’all can’t even afford a happy meal 4 ya kids [sic].”
Someone else asks, “Why are 90% of you bald?! Hair is good, grow that ****.”
Another tweeter lashed out at the police force after learning the timing of the annual Santa Claus parade.
“Re open major mack! The **** are you doing a santa clause parade in November?!?!?!?!??!?”
Staff Sergeant Wallace Gossen responds, “Well, that is when most of them are.”
Check out the full video above. (Warning: plenty of lewd remarks are bleeped.)
