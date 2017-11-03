

CTVNews.ca Staff





A group of angry pet owners are raising concerns about a Toronto-area doggy daycare after a dog went missing under their care.

On Thursday, the group met in a park outside Neo-Paws, a doggy daycare in Etobicoke, to voice their frustration about a business that’s accused of letting its dogs run off-leash in busy and undesignated areas.

"(I’m) not able to come to terms with the fact that someone that owns a business and claims to take care of your pet is going to be so irresponsible and leave them leash-free in such a busy area," Aastha Sahni told CTV Toronto.

Barley, a four-year-old bichon-poodle, went missing more than six days ago while under Neo-Paws’ care.

"We never picked up Barley,” said Joe Attie, Barley’s owner. “I got a call from (the owner) around 4:15 saying that they've lost my dog."

The business says it’s always an accident when a pet goes missing. The owner, Roanna Sabeh-Azar, told CTV Toronto she’s listening to customer complaints and is committed to changing the way she conducts business.

“It is true that in the beginning I was taking them to areas which (were) not permitted to be off-leash,” said Sabeh-Azar. “I’m new to Etobicoke.”

"It happens to all of us… the animal shelters are full of complaints and lost dogs."

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Attie family came to grips with the fact Barley’s return home is unlikely.

“It saddens me to write this, but after 6 days of everyone's efforts, we are faced with the harsh reality that it is unlikely that Barley has survived,” the family wrote.

“While we have yet to confirm this through surveillance camera footage or finding his remains, several eyewitnesses sighted him on the Gardner (Expressway) immediately after his being let off his leash.”

The company has come under fire recently online. The business has received nearly 20 one-star reviews on Google in the last week, many with horror stories of lost pups. Reviews on their Facebook page have been disabled.

The group plans to meet again in front of the store this coming weekend.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Miranda Anthistle