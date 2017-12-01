

The Supreme Court of Canada is scheduled to release its ruling Friday morning in a five-year legal battle between the Yukon government and a coalition of First Nation and environmental groups over protection for a large watershed in northern Yukon.

The decision has been highly anticipated in Yukon, where the issue has been a thorn in government-First Nations relations.

The vast Peel watershed in the sub-Arctic wilderness is almost the size of New Brunswick - approximately 68,000 square kilometres – and makes up 14 per cent of the area of Yukon. It is the traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, Na-Cho Nyäk Dün, and Vuntut Gwitchin First Nations.

The dispute is centred on Yukon’s land use planning process for the watershed after an independent commission recommended a plan in 2009 that would have protected about 80 per cent of the area from development.The region has many active quartz mines and large deposits of iron and coal. There are also thought to be significant gas reserves.

The Yukon government rejected that plan, putting forward its own in 2012 that would protect just 30 per cent of the watershed.

First Nations and environmental groups took the government to court, arguing the territorial government had breached its treaty obligations under a 1993 deal called the Umbrella Final Agreement. The UFA requires a collaborative process for land use planning.

The lower courts sided with the First Nations and environmental groups but the court battles went on over how to resume the planning process. Lawyers for the Yukon government say the process should start again with consultations but First Nations and environmental groups want the commission’s plan to be enacted.

First Nations representatives, along with the Yukon chapter of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society and the Yukon Conservation Society have called a press conference on Parliament Hill for Friday afternoon that will be livestreamed at CTVNews.ca.