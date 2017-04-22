

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Homicide detectives are investigating and Alberta's premier has issued a plea for help after a toddler's body was found near a church in northeast Edmonton.

Police say a passerby made the tragic discovery on Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Good Shepherd Anglican Church, near 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road.

Police said the identity of the child, who is about 20 months old, is not known.

"This is so heartbreaking," Premier Rachel Notley tweeted, asking members of the public to contact police with any information they might have.

At a news conference late Friday, police echoed that request.

"Someone out there is missing this little boy and we need assistance, not only to identify him, but to find his family and the people around him that will help us put together the events that led to this," said Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter, who called the incident "very sad and unfortunate."

"Our focus right now in the investigation is primarily to identify the young toddler."

At the news conference, police displayed items of the child's clothing, including a blue snowsuit bearing the logos "U.S. Polo Assn" and "USPA Polo Assn."

There was also a blue T-shirt with a Batman logo on it, and a black and grey sneaker with lime green and blue detailing.

Police said an autopsy on the child is pending.