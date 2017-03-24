

Police are investigating after a two-year-old was discovered alone with a dead body inside an Ottawa apartment earlier this week.

Police were called to the apartment building around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, officers found a deceased woman.

They also found a two-year-boy, which neighbours claim is the woman’s son.

Investigators say it’s unclear how long the woman’s body was there or how long the child had been alone inside.

Ottawa Community Housing, which operates the building, was unable to comment to CTV Ottawa.

Police say they are not investigating any foul play. They have notified next-of-kin but they aren’t releasing the woman’s information until their investigation is complete.

People in the building say the child has since gone to stay with his grandparents.

One neighbour said the woman lived with her son in the apartment, and that he was “a cute little guy.”

She added: “If maintenance (personnel) hadn’t gone in to the apartment to check the smoke detectors, I don’t know what would’ve happened to him.”

