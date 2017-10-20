

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 20-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after her car was struck by a tire on an Ottawa highway.

Police said the wheel came off an SUV heading in the opposite direction on Regional Road 174, in the city’s east end.

The tire is said to have crossed the median at high speed just after midnight on Thursday, smashing the windshield of the woman’s car and collapsing the roof.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital in serious condition. A 25-year-old female passenger was also hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Ottawa Police media relations officer Const. Marc Soucy told CTV Ottawa these types of accidents are fairly rare.

“When we are talking about a car, a family vehicle losing its wheel, it is not very common,” he said.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

With a report from CTV Ottawa’s Megan Shaw