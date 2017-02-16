

CTVNews.ca Staff





Anyone who bought a Lotto 6/49 lottery ticket in Toronto last March better check their handbags, wallets, jackets and pant pockets.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says time is running out for an unclaimed Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $1 million. The winning selection for the guaranteed prize draw was chosen on March 2, 2016 for the as-yet-unclaimed ticket.

Under Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation rules, players have one year from the original draw date to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the draw were 5-5-3-0-8-1-3-9-06.

Players must exactly match the “guaranteed prize draw selection” (which is a total of eight numbers plus a bonus number) to win the $1 million, OLG said.

In a statement Thursday, the OLG said anyone possessing the ticket should fill the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto before 6 p.m. on March 2.

Information about this ticket and other unclaimed prizes are posted on the OLG’s website.