

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Nova Scotia Tim Hortons drive-thru worker became the MVP of a stranded relay race team when she offered up her minivan to a group of complete strangers with no other way to get to the start line.

The van carrying six members of the Dalhousie Dangerously Accelerative Ladies broke down on race day during an early morning “Timmies” stop in Baddeck, N.S. -- about 20 kilometres away from the starting line for the Cabot Trail Relay Race.

“I was alarmed because I wanted to fix it, but I couldn’t,” runner Sheila Grover told CTV Atlantic on Monday.

Lucky for her and her teammates, Tim Hortons employee Melanie Landry was on the job. Having run parts of the grueling race herself, she knew there was only one thing she could do.

“There was no question in my mind. They needed a vehicle and I have one. I live in town. I can find a drive easier than them,” Landry said.

“I looked at her, and my jaw must have dropped,” said runner Lisa Richardson. “I kind of stood there for a few seconds just staring at her thinking, ‘Are you for real?’”

Landry was indeed “for real.” After some convincing, the team agreed to accept the random act of kindness.

Landry’s van travelled with the runners around the entire 276-kilometre circuit for the next day-and-a-half. The group ended up winning the award for the fastest women's team.

“I was really proud and very happy for them,” said Landry. “The one thing I told them was, ‘Don’t kick my team’s butt.’ And they did.”

With a report from CTV Atlantic’s Kelland Sundahl