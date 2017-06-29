Tim Hortons adds Canada 150 'poutine donut' for Americans only
Tim Hortons' 'Poutine Donut' is shown in this promotional image.
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 9:57AM EDT
Tim Hortons has added a poutine-flavoured doughnut to its menu for Canada's 150th anniversary, but the cheesy abomination of Canadiana will only be available in the United States.
The Canadian-founded coffee chain plans to roll out the poutine doughnut on Canada Day in the U.S., as part of a promotion to celebrate the company's roots.
"We're proud of our Canadian heritage and we want to share a piece of that in the United States," Felipe Athayde, executive vice -president of Tim Hortons U.S., said in a news release.
Tim's touts the "Poutine Donut" as a honey dip doughnut "topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds."
The poutine doughnut will be introduced alongside new maple Timbits and a "Maple Bacon Iced Capp" – a potentially gut-churning monstrosity of Canadian flavour, consisting of an iced capp topped by maple-flavoured flakes and bacon bits.
"Our new Canadian-inspired treats are a great way for Americans to get in on the 150th celebration of their friendly neighbour next door," Athayde said.
The doughtnut will only be available on July 1 at five restaurants in Ohio, Michigan and New York state.
The concept of a poutine donut made many social media users queasy, and prompted others to complain that Tim's won't be offering the same treats in Canada.
Happy Canada day, America?https://t.co/hn8LRLGgyv— Adam Creaghan (@AdamCreaghan_RH) June 29, 2017
Ok. Let's all just calm down and take a step back. This #canada150 thing is getting to us. https://t.co/apbpkkr9yt— Mark Critch (@markcritch) June 29, 2017
I'm now accepting offerings to eat a poutine donut on Canada Day. Only offered at 5 US locations, 3 of which are within 20 minutes of me.— Ria (@unconventional) June 29, 2017
poutine on a donut ... why ..— ㅤㅤㅤ (@coIlectivity) June 29, 2017
Fireworks no longer the most dangerous activity on Canada Day. #poutinedonut #whytho pic.twitter.com/FjyR7tvJTl— Joshua St Amand (@JScrounge) June 29, 2017
#DonutGate WTF is wrong w/ you people?! US Only #PoutineDonut? @TimHortons @TimHortonsUS #cdnpoli #Canada150 #CANADADAY150 #CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/kLJ4aiI21g— Homeless Quatchi���� (@HomelessQuatchi) June 28, 2017
Tim Hortons is making a poutine donut & I demand the health department shut this place down forthwith. Call your governor. End this scourge. pic.twitter.com/gcFp9yKvyH— Joey Rhode (@RufioJones) June 28, 2017
Tim Hortons relaunched its popular Roll Up the Rim promotion in Canada on Wednesday as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.
