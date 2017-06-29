Tim Hortons has added a poutine-flavoured doughnut to its menu for Canada's 150th anniversary, but the cheesy abomination of Canadiana will only be available in the United States.

The Canadian-founded coffee chain plans to roll out the poutine doughnut on Canada Day in the U.S., as part of a promotion to celebrate the company's roots.

"We're proud of our Canadian heritage and we want to share a piece of that in the United States," Felipe Athayde, executive vice -president of Tim Hortons U.S., said in a news release.

Tim's touts the "Poutine Donut" as a honey dip doughnut "topped with potato wedges, gravy and cheese curds."

The poutine doughnut will be introduced alongside new maple Timbits and a "Maple Bacon Iced Capp" – a potentially gut-churning monstrosity of Canadian flavour, consisting of an iced capp topped by maple-flavoured flakes and bacon bits.

"Our new Canadian-inspired treats are a great way for Americans to get in on the 150th celebration of their friendly neighbour next door," Athayde said.

The doughtnut will only be available on July 1 at five restaurants in Ohio, Michigan and New York state.

The concept of a poutine donut made many social media users queasy, and prompted others to complain that Tim's won't be offering the same treats in Canada.

Ok. Let's all just calm down and take a step back. This #canada150 thing is getting to us. https://t.co/apbpkkr9yt — Mark Critch (@markcritch) June 29, 2017

I'm now accepting offerings to eat a poutine donut on Canada Day. Only offered at 5 US locations, 3 of which are within 20 minutes of me. — Ria (@unconventional) June 29, 2017

poutine on a donut ... why .. — ㅤㅤㅤ (@coIlectivity) June 29, 2017

Fireworks no longer the most dangerous activity on Canada Day. #poutinedonut #whytho pic.twitter.com/FjyR7tvJTl — Joshua St Amand (@JScrounge) June 29, 2017

Tim Hortons is making a poutine donut & I demand the health department shut this place down forthwith. Call your governor. End this scourge. pic.twitter.com/gcFp9yKvyH — Joey Rhode (@RufioJones) June 28, 2017

