

CTVNews.ca Staff





Talize has agreed to pull a Halloween prop depicting wrist-cutting from its thrift store shelves across Canada, after outcry over the item’s depiction of suicide.

The stick-on costume accessory depicts two seemingly bloody gashes across the wrist. Packaging on the item also shows a razorblade in one of the gashes.

“This is not funny and it’s not a Halloween toy,” shopper Opal Michel told CTV Vancouver.

She was among a number of people who expressed outraged over the item.

“Glorifying something so serious is never okay, even if it’s as a costume for Halloween,” one young woman said.

“It’s definitely a soft spot for many struggling youth in today’s society, and it’s definitely not a good thing to put on our shelves,” said another.

The prop is produced by Rubie’s Costume Company and was listed at $8.99 at several Talize stores in Vancouver.

“It’s certainly not something that we take literally, condone or agree with,” B.C. store manager Eric Nycamp told CTV Vancouver.

He added that Rubie’s is the foremost costume company in North America.

Rubie’s has not responded to CTV Vancouver’s request for comment.

Talize says the product will be removed from shelves across Canada, including at several locations in B.C. and Ontario.

With files from CTV Vancouver