

The Canadian Press





SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say three women were killed early Thursday in separate incidents in Shawinigan.

Two women were killed in one residence and the third woman was killed in a nearby home in the city northeast of Montreal.

A man was wounded in the second incident but was able to flee the scene and alert a neighbour. He was then taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 51-year-old man was later arrested by after he stopped the car he was driving at a gas station north of Shawinigan.

Provincial police say the suspect killer and the victims knew each other.

No names or ages have been released.