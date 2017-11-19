

CTVNews.ca Staff





A trio of suspicious fires in a Vancouver suburb is raising concerns that an arsonist may be on the loose.

Police said the fires happened in the span of an hour-and-a-half early Saturday morning in Delta, B.C., roughly 25 kilometres south of downtown Vancouver.

The first fire damaged a sign for a local arena. The next two destroyed a pair of vehicles parked in the neighborhood.

One of the vehicle fires damaged two other nearby vehicles, while the other damaged a residential carport and forced a family with two young children to flee their home.

Police say no one was hurt in the incidents.

"These situations have reached far past just straight vandalism,” Sharlene Brooks, spokeswoman for the Delta Police, told CTV Vancouver on Saturday. “They are putting people's lives at risk."

Police are unsure if the incidents are connected, but say the three fires so close to each other is cause for concern.

As a precaution, officers are asking residents to leave their outside lights on overnight and report any suspicious activity in the area.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith