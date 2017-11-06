Three injured, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.
A multi-vehicle crash on Harmony Road near Highway 401 has sent one person to hospital with critical injuries on Nov. 6, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 9:45AM EST
OSHAWA, Ont. -- Police say three people are injured, one seriously, following a five-vehicle collision east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say a fully-loaded dump truck and four other vehicles were involved in the crash on Harmony Road at Highway 401 in Oshawa, Ont.
Const. George Tudos says a woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extricated from her car.
Tudos says a mother and a two-week-old baby in another vehicle suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Albertans making the most of winter's early arrival
- Three injured, one seriously, in five-vehicle crash in Oshawa, Ont.
- Ontario police forces receive more reports of objects in Halloween candy
- Day 1 for new Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante begins with making toast
- N.S. lieutenant-governor unveils Halifax Explosion stamp