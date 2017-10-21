Three injured as small plane goes down in Saint-Lazare, west of Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 21, 2017 7:53PM EDT
SAINT-LAZARE, Que. - Three people have been injured in a small plane crash in a western suburb of Montreal.
Emergency services received a call at about 4:20 p.m. about a small Cessna that landed in a tree on a private property in Saint-Lazare, Que.
Police say one man was found outside the aircraft suffering from injuries that appeared to be minor.
The other two men were removed from the plane and transported to hospital, where they were said to be in serious condition but conscious.
Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Bill 62 protesting bus driver to be disciplined
- Pair of Hip-loving teachers urge colleagues to 'teach like Gord'
- Woman stabbed in apparent random attack in affluent Toronto area: police
- Anti-Trudeau, anti-racism demonstrators clash in Toronto; four arrested
- Skating champion Karen Magnussen warns about ammonia gas leaks at ice arenas