

CTVNews.ca Staff





Three people have been confirmed dead in Fernie, B.C., in connection with an ammonia leak at a hockey arena.

Residents who live near the Fernie Memorial Arena were told to evacuate the area Tuesday afternoon and to check in with Emergency Social Services at a drop-in centre. Several streets surrounding the arena were shut down, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Earlier in the day, the City of Fernie posted on its Facebook page that the arena would be closed “while crews complete emergency repairs to the refrigeration plant.”

The City of Fernie confirmed the three deaths in a statement. The city said a Hazmat team from CIMCO Refrigeration was heading to the arena to deal with the situation.

Ammonia is a colourless gas often used as an industrial refrigerant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ammonia has “suffocating fumes” and can be “immediately dangerous to life or health.”