Three bodies were found inside a burning car in Calgary Monday morning.

The car was parked beside a building under construction in the Sage Hill neighbourhood in the northwest part of the city. Fire crews responded to a call about a vehicle fire at approximately 7 a.m. and made the discovery after the fire was extinguished.

Police have not revealed any details about the victims, including identity, gender or age. Investigators are still working to determine if the fatalities are criminal or accidental.

Calgary police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. MT to update the public on the investigation.

"As you can imagine, the vehicle was fully involved, so there was extensive damage. The medical examiner will be assisting us with the identification process,” said Emma Poole, a police spokeswoman.

“We're all shocked, sure,” construction worker Rick Lawer told CTV Calgary. “We thought it was just a fire and then find out about all this other grim stuff."

Scorch marks extended more than a metre up the plywood of the building beside the car, which police covered with tarps.

With a report by CTV Calgary and files from The Canadian Press