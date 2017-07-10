Three bodies found in burning vehicle in Calgary
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 10, 2017 10:43AM EDT
CALGARY - The bodies of three people have been found inside a burning vehicle in Calgary.
Police say the bodies were discovered after firefighters extinguished the blaze in the northwest Sage Hill neighbourhood around 7:00 a.m. Monday.
Emma Poole, a police spokeswoman, says the genders have not yet been determined.
Poole says it's too early to tell if the deaths were the result of an accident or criminal activity.
She also says the area where the vehicle was found is a new community where there's a lot of construction activity.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Woman convicted of animal cruelty doubts hot car killed her dog
- RCMP in Nunavut consider death of boy who was reported missing suspicious
- Three bodies found in burning vehicle in Calgary
- Human rights complaint targets 'no toplessness' rule at city pool
- More than 100 trucks jam up highway for trucking legend's funeral