Members of the Baie Sainte Anne Fire Department clear a road so technicians can get to the emergency radio repeater tower to charge the batteries in Escuminac, NB. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Diane Doiron)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:01AM EST
LAMEQUE, N.B. -- More than 14,000 customers remain without power in New Brunswick a week after a powerful ice storm devastated parts of the province's northeastern flank.
NB Power says they are dealing with about 1,440 outages in an area that stretches from Miscou in the north to West River in the south.
The military was in the area going door-to-door Monday to check on residents, while cleaning debris from streets and delivering goods as the region recovers from the storm that has been linked to two deaths and almost three dozen hospitalizations from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Green military vehicles from Canadian Forces Base Gagetown cruised through neighbourhoods Monday and onto Lameque island, where soldiers set up a base in a school.
Premier Brian Gallant said the number of people without electricity dropped from 150,000 last Wednesday, to less than 20,000 by noon Monday with the help of 380 repair crews.
The provincial government has asked the Red Cross to do a needs assessment of the most vulnerable cases to determine what types of assistance are required.
