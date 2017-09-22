

CTVNews.ca Staff





An incident of road rage in North Vancouver Tuesday ended with a woman’s rear windshield shattered and her young daughter in the back seat covered in glass.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when a dashcam recorded two commuters getting out of their cars and yelling at each other.

Shortly after, a woman gets out of her car and gets in on the argument. That's when one of the men appears to grab her windshield wiper and uses it to smash the window. The woman then throws a bottle at the man.

A video clip of the incident posted to YouTube has more than 43,000 views since Tuesday.

After the video ends, CTV Vancouver reports another person showed up brandishing a pipe to break it up the altercation.

“Apparently an individual did show up trying to break it up and did compel them to move on,” Cpl. Richard De Jong told CTV Vancouver.

The woman in the video—who wished to remain anonymous—said she reacted in self-defence because she had her four-year-old daughter in the back seat.

“This guy was crazy,” she said. “He was losing his mind.”

“He went to my back window and smashed it in with daughter in the back seat. She had glass all over her. I’m glad that she didn’t get hurt.”

Police say the man has been charged with assault and mischief to vehicles.

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Jon Woodward