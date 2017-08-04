

CTVNews.ca Staff





With its tangled tentacles and a transparent, bulbous shape resembling a ship’s sail, the Portuguese man o' war is an intriguing creature to behold.

Although it’s commonly mistaken for a jellyfish, one Nova Scotia family managed to correctly identify the Portuguese man o’ war that had washed up on a Halifax beach this week after they saw a CTV Atlantic report about another one found on the same beach a week earlier.

Carefully avoiding its venomous tentacles, Amber Collins-Grimmer and her children carefully scooped the sea creature into a bucket and brought it to the attention of experts at Halifax’s Museum of Natural History.

It’s extremely rare to spot a Portuguese man o’ war, which is actually a colony of integrated and interdependent organisms, according to Andrew Hebda, a curator of Zoology at the museum.

“We normally might hear about them every two or three years, but this is unusual,” Hebda told CTV Atlantic on Thursday.

The Portuguese man o’ war discovered by Collins-Grimmer and her family is the third one discovered at Crystal Crescent Beach in recent weeks. It will be kept in a tank and put on display at the museum for all to see, Hebda said.

With files from CTV Atlantic